Trump receives box of red caviar from Russia's Far East

KHABAROVSK, December 18. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff delivered a box of red caviar from the Khabarovsk Region in Russia's Far East to President Donald Trump, the region’s Ministry of Industry and Trade reported.

"Donald Trump will sample red caviar from the Khabarovsk Region. The delicacy was personally delivered to the US president by chief negotiator Steve Witkoff. The red caviar, produced at a fish processing plant in Russia’s Far East, was first tasted by Witkoff during a lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Moscow ahead of his meeting with the Russian president," the ministry stated.

The caviar reportedly made such a "strong impression" on Witkoff that he was given an entire box to deliver to President Trump.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner took place in early December. As noted by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the talks were constructive and substantive. The parties discussed several options for a Ukrainian peace plan, including territorial issues, and agreed to maintain contact.