Trump slow-rolling decision on new sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, December 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not yet decided on introducing new restrictions against Russia, Bloomberg reported citing a White House official.

"It is the job of agencies to prepare options for the President to execute," the White House said in a statement. "The president has made no new decisions regarding sanctions at this time."

The press service of the White House and the State Department have not yet responded to TASS requests.

The US is considering options, such as targeting vessels in Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to transport Moscow’s oil, as well as traders who facilitate the transactions, sources indicate.

The new measures could be unveiled as early as this week, Bloomberg said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any sanctions harm relations between the countries.