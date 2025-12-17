S-500's capabilities unachievable for Russia's military-industrial rivals — expert

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The tactical and technical capabilities of Russia’s S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft missile system are currently unmatched by any of Russia’s military-technical competitors, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, has told TASS.

"Our potential adversaries simply do not possess systems with the long-range missile capabilities of the S-500," Mikhailov explained. "While they have long-range systems designed to intercept various offensive weapons, the specific characteristics of the Prometheus remain unrivaled by our closest competitors." He further highlighted that the S-500 is slated to eventually intercept emerging NATO hypersonic missiles still under development, underscoring its strategic edge.

The expert also emphasized that the S-500 functions as a sophisticated space defense system. "It can detect targets up to 600 kilometers away and engage them with surface-to-air missiles at ranges reaching 500 kilometers. This includes not only ballistic missiles but also aerodynamic targets such as NATO’s supersonic aircraft, as well as various missile types. Notably, it can target medium-range missiles and low-orbit satellites involved in reconnaissance and communication," Mikhailov elaborated.

He asserted that in missile defense, Russia’s advancements place NATO, particularly the United States, at a significant disadvantage. "With the deployment of the S-500, Russia has introduced a formidable new challenge to the American defense industry," he concluded.

On December 17, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov announced during the ministry’s final year-end board meeting that the first regiment equipped with the S-500 had entered combat duty, marking a major milestone in Russia’s strategic missile defense capabilities.