Israel and Syria agree to speed up talks on security agreement — TV

TEL AVIV, January 6. /TASS/. During the latest round of Israeli-Syrian talks under US auspices in Paris, Israel and Syria agreed to take steps to build trust and reach a security agreement, the N12 television channel reported citing an Israeli source.

"The parties expressed a desire to reach a security agreement in accordance with [US President Donald] Trump's vision," the channel quoted its source as saying.

According to N12, representatives of the two countries agreed to accelerate the pace of negotiations with the goal of reaching a security agreement, hold more frequent meetings, and take steps to build trust.

As the channel reported, the Israeli side was represented at the Paris talks by Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to Washington, as head of the Israeli delegation, Roman Gofman, the Prime Minister's military secretary, and Gil Reich, acting head of the Israeli National Security Council.

The American side was represented by Tom Barrack, the US special representative for Syria, US president's envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, N12 reported.

The Syrian side, according to the channel, was represented by Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, the head of the country's transitional government, and Hussein al-Salaam, the head of the General Intelligence Service.

The Trump administration is pressuring Israel and Syria to reach an agreement that would stabilize border security and could be the first step toward future normalization of relations between the countries. However, negotiations stalled about two months ago, due to disagreements between the parties and the resignation of the head of the Israeli delegation Ron Dermer, N12 reports. Negotiations resumed after an agreement was reached at a meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida at the end of 2025.

Earlier, the pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that the Trump administration is pushing Israel and Syria to sign a non-aggression pact, which would pave the way for normalizing bilateral relations after a long period of hostility. Washington is insisting that Syria join the Abraham Accords, concluded in 2020-2021 under US mediation between a group of Arab countries and Israel.