MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Poland and France issued a joint statement in which they stressed that only Denmark and Greenland can make decisions about the island's future.

"Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland," reads the statement, published on the X account of the Danish Prime Minister's Office.

The document underscores the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter—sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders.

On January 4, US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic in an interview that The United States needs to control Danish-owned Greenland "for defense." According to him, the island is "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships," while Denmark is unable to strengthen the security of the territory.

On March 13, Trump stated that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. On March 4, he said he would approve of the island’s people’s decision to join the United States. The US leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States. He threatened to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Denmark and Greenland rejected the idea.

Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. According to it, the United States has committed to defending the island from aggression.