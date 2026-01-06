Ensuring Ukraine's future security may include military capabilities — Paris declaration

PARIS, January 6. /TASS/. Ensuring Ukraine's security in future may include military means from the Coalition of the willing, according to a joint declaration adopted following a meeting of European "coalition" countries, including Ukraine and a US delegation.

"We agreed to finalize binding commitments setting out our approach to support Ukraine and to restore peace and security <…>. These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," the document reads.