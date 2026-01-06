Attempts to revise history used to undermine Serbia and Russia — Vulin

BELGRADE, January 6. /TASS/. Attempts to revise the outcomes of world wars and fundamental agreements pose a direct threat to the future of Serbia and Russia, former Serbian deputy prime minister and head of the Belgrade representative office of the Russian Historical Society Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

According to Vulin, one of the key missions of the Russian Historical Society is to counter efforts to distort the past. "One of the main tasks of the Russian Historical Society is to prevent the revision of history. The truth about past wars, the truth about our past must be preserved. If we allow this truth to be altered, we will thereby justify everything that is happening to us today and everything that will happen in the future," Vulin stressed.

"Serbia has already gone through several waves of historical revisionism," the head of the society noted.

"That is precisely why the Russian Historical Society is so important for Serbia — to explain to our people and to the entire world not only what has already happened to us, but what will continue to happen as a result of the ongoing revision of history," Vulin said.