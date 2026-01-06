Russia welcomes Venezuelan authorities' efforts to protect sovereignty

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the efforts of Venezuelan authorities to protect state sovereignty and national interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that on January 5, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took the oath as the acting president of Venezuela based on a decision by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court.

"This step demonstrates the Bolivarian government's determination to ensure unity and preserve the vertical power structure established in accordance with national legislation, mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis, and create the necessary conditions for Venezuela's continued peaceful and stable development in the face of blatant neocolonial threats and armed aggression from outside. We welcome the efforts undertaken by the official authorities of this country to protect state sovereignty and national interests," the statement says.

"For our part, we express our readiness to continue providing the necessary support to our friendly Venezuela. We firmly maintain that Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive external interference," the statement reads.

"We reaffirm Russia's continued solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government. We wish acting President Rodriguez success in addressing the challenges facing the Bolivarian Republic," the statement reads.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States has carried out large-scale strikes against Venezuela. According to him, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country.