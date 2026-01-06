Gas reserves in European storage facilities have fallen below 60% — Gazprom

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe have fallen below 60%, Gazprom reported.

"The level of gas reserves in European underground storage facilities is below 60%. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), as of January 4, European UGS facilities were 59.9% full. Last winter, this level was recorded in the third ten-day period of January," the statement said.

Gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the Netherlands have fallen to 46.1%, in Germany - to 54.1%, and in France - to 55.7%.

"In total, since the start of the withdrawal season, 23.6 bln cubic meters of gas have already been withdrawn from Europe’s UGS facilities — nearly half of the volume injected in preparation for winter," the holding noted.