Putin welcomes return of flag, anthem to Russian Paralympians at int'l competitions

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the return of national symbols to Russian Paralympians at international competitions a major common victory.

"I am pleased that today our Paralympians are once again competing at major international competitions under their national symbols, flag, and anthem. I consider this our major common victory," the Russian leader said in his congratulatory message to the Russian Paralympic Committee on its 30th anniversary.

Putin noted that throughout all these years, the Russian Paralympic Committee has been fulfilling an important, socially significant mission, uniting thousands of people with health limitations through its noble goals, introducing them to adaptive physical culture and sports, and helping them fully reveal their talents and demonstrate strong character and an indomitable will.

"To a large extent, thanks to this competent, consistent work, Russian athletes achieve outstanding results at World and European Championships, as well as Summer and Winter Paralympic Games," the president noted.

The head of state congratulated the athletes, coaches, staff, and veterans of the Russian Paralympic Committee on the anniversary of its founding, wishing them good luck and continued success in solving important tasks.