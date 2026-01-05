Erdogan discussed Venezuela, Gaza, bilateral relations with Trump

ANKARA, January 6. /TASS/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Venezuela, Gaza, and issues of trade and defense industry in a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump.

"The leaders discussed bilateral relations in the political sphere between Turkey and the United States, cooperation in the defense industry, the steps required to be taken in order to reach the target volume of trade between the two countries, as well as regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza and Venezuela," the office of the Turkish president said after the conversation.

The Turkish side communicated "the position on sensitive issues" for Turkey in the situation with Venezuela, Erdogan said earlier, speaking after the Cabinet meeting.