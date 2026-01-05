Trump praises Maduro's decision to surrender

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he believes Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's decision to voluntarily surrender was the right one, as US special forces acted "very violently" during the operation.

"Maduro gave up immediately. He raised his hands, he gave up. And he did the right thing," Trump said aboard his plane en route to Washington from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he spent the Christmas and New Year holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"We were so effective, and it was so fast and violent. It was very violent," the US leader added. Reporters asked him to describe the "most violent moment" of the operation. "I don't want to tell you that," the US president replied. Trump had previously mentioned that many of the Cuban citizens guarding the Venezuelan leader were killed during the operation.