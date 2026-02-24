UK, France’s plans to transfer nuke technologies to Kiev border on insanity — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has slammed Paris and London’s plans to transfer nuclear technologies to Kiev for the purpose of creating a bomb as bordering on insanity.

"The fact that such steps bordering on insanity could be considered is certainly very serious news," he said in an interview with Vesti.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that London and Paris believe that Kiev’s negotiating position could improve if it receives a "Wunderwaffe," which is German for "miracle weapon". The European capitals consider it to be nuclear or so-called dirty bombs. According to the Russian intelligence agency, France and the UK are actively working on a covert transfer of European-made components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine, including a French small-size warhead from a submarine-launched ballistic missile.