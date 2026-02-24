WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. Of all the people around Donald Trump, only US Vice President JD Vance and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard are urging him not to help Vladimir Zelensky and not to attack Iran, US analyst and blogger Andrew Napolitano, host of the Judging Freedom podcast, said in an interview with TASS.

"The Washington establishment is overwhelmingly neocon (neoconservative - TASS). His inner circle is overwhelmingly neocon," the analyst said, referring to the US leader’s advisers. "My understanding is the only people around him that are encouraging him not to attack Iran and not to aid Zelensky are Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, and Vice President JD Vance," Napolitano said.

He is a lawyer and served as a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court from 1987 to 1995, after which he taught law at several US colleges.

The analyst recalled that when Trump ran for the US presidency in 2016, 2020, and 2024, he "promised to rid the government of warmongers and neocons." "He now has become one of them," Napolitano noted.

At the same time, he stressed that he does not believe these changes are irreversible. "He is not a deep thinker. He changes his mind at the spur of a moment," the blogger said.