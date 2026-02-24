Vilnius, Kiev sign agreement on production of weapons for Ukraine in Lithuania

VILNIUS, February 24. /TASS/. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Vladimir Zelensky have signed an agreement on the production of weapons for Ukraine in Lithuania, the press service of the Lithuanian president said.

"This agreement is not only an industrial or technological project but also an evidence of our political will and strategic partnership," Nauseda was quoted as saying.

According to the press service, a larger part of defense systems that would be manufactured in Lithuania will go to Ukraine. Vilnius also plans to create conditions for the relocation of Ukrainian defense enterprises, as well as to establish joint ventures with the use of its own funds and SAFE money.