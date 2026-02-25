MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup East destroyed seven Ukrainian UAV control centers in one day, Mikhail Gerasimov, an officer with the group's press center, reported.

"During the day, the enemy lost, including to unmanned systems units, <…> three Starlink satellite communications stations, 20 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and seven unmanned aircraft control centers," he said.

Gerasimov also noted that the group's heavy flamethrower systems struck enemy positions.

"All identified enemy targets were destroyed," he said.