West left Russia with no choice but to start special op — envoy to OSCE

VIENNA, February 24. /TASS/. The West has left Russia with no choice but to launch the special military operation, which was the only right thing to do in these circumstances, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"It was a difficult decision, but the only right one. We were left with no other choice," he told an extended session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

"We chose life, good, and justice," Polyansky continued. "Russia's opponents will not be able to silence the inconvenient truth about their years of interference, about their attempts to turn Ukraine into an ‘anti-Russia,’ about the rotten nature of the regime they imposed and are trying by all means to preserve.".