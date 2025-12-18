Scientology members arrested in Russia’s Altai region for illegal recruitment

BARNAUL, December 18. /TASS/. Members of the American Scientology sect, banned in Russia, who recruited representatives of the business community under the guise of business trainings, have been arrested in the Altai Region in southern Siberia, the website of the regional headquarters of the Russian National Guard reports.

"The detainees are long-time members of the American Scientology sect. Seeking to expand their influence and recruit new adherents, the suspects thought up a business scheme. Under the guise of lectures, seminars and consultations for the executives and staff of major regional companies, the sect members carried out their ‘training’ programs," the statement reads.

According to investigators, the events were held not only to promote the Scientology ideology but also to establish control over people. After undergoing these "training" programs company employees allegedly could become dependent on the sect members, threatening their personal freedom and career.

The arrest was carried out with the participation of the OMON military special police units who provided forceful support to FSB officers. During searches, incriminating items were seized, including religious symbols, paraphernalia of undesirable NGOs and extremist literature. An investigation is currently underway to identify all individuals involved.