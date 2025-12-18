Hungary won’t finance continuation of Ukrainian conflict — PM

BUDAPEST, December 18. /TASS/. Hungary will not participate in financing the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"There will be no shortage of hubris today. The bureaucrats are vowing that we will not be allowed to go home until Ukraine’s financing is resolved. In other words, the financing of the war. We Hungarians will not take part in this, and [we] will stay here (at the EU summit - TASS) for as long as is necessary. A few sleepless nights are not the end of the world. They are certainly better than war," Orban wrote on his X page.

The Hungarian prime minister also criticized the EU leadership for their arrogance in holding the EU-Western Balkans summit. He noted that Brussels had been stringing along Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for four years without taking steps for the country to join the EU. Meanwhile, the EU leadership saw no problems with Ukraine's accession, Orban emphasized.