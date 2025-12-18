UK, EU still live in 'Biden world' - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump inherited serious problems from the administration of former President Joe Biden, but he is acting swiftly and decisively to address them in both domestic and foreign policy, unlike the UK and the European Union, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on the US president’s address to the nation.

"President Trump inherited a mess from President Biden <…> and he’s moving fast to fix it at home & abroad," he wrote on his X page.

According to him, it remains unclear why the UK and EU nations cannot tackle issues such as mass migration and the rise in migrant crime with the same efficiency.

"Maybe because UK/EU still live in Biden world," Dmitriev concluded.

In his address to the nation, Trump reportedly said that as a result of his policies, the US has seen reverse migration for the first time in 50 years. "Migrants go back home, leaving more housing and more jobs for Americans," he noted.