MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia calls for restraint to avoid unpredictable developments around Venezuela, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We urge all countries of the region to exercise restraint in order to avoid any unpredictable developments [around Venezuela]," he pointed out, when asked about the Kremlin’s position on the situation involving the US and Venezuela.

Earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said that Caracas had requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting over Washington’s "open and criminal aggression" and threats to seize Venezuela’s oil reserves. The move followed US President Donald Trump's statement that military buildup near Venezuela would continue until the country returned assets allegedly stolen from the United States.