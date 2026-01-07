MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian citizens who do not trust the North Atlantic Alliance and the US has sharply increased over the past year, according to a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Thus, only a quarter of Ukrainians did not trust NATO in December 2024, but in the last month of the past year, the number of Ukrainian citizens who do not trust the alliance reached 43%.

At the same time, the share of those who do not believe Washington in Ukraine has also significantly risen - from 24% in December 2024 to 52% in December 2025.

The study was carried out from November 26 to December 29, 2025 over the phone in the territory controlled by Kiev among 1,001 respondents aged above 18. The margin of error does not exceed 4.1%.