Parliament to vote on sending British troops to Ukraine — Starmer

LONDON, January 7. /TASS/. The UK government will put to a vote in parliament the issue of sending troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons (the lower house of parliament).

"Along with President Macron and President Zelensky, we agreed a declaration of intent for the deployment of forces in the event of a peace deal. We will set out the details in a statement at the earliest opportunity," Starmer said.

"I will keep the House updated as the situation develops and, were troops to be deployed under the declaration signed, I would put that matter to the House for a vote," he told MPs.

.