Russia may ultimately replace UK in technology deal with US — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia may ultimately replace the United Kingdom in a major technology deal with the United States, Russian Presidential Special Representative and Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Maybe Russia eventually replaces the UK in a grand tech deal with the US. The UK needs to learn to solve real problems - not imaginary ones," he wrote on his X social media account, attaching a photo of a Financial Times headline about the United States suspending a technology agreement with the UK over a trade deal.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times, citing UK officials, reported that the United States had suspended a technology agreement with the United Kingdom amid growing dissatisfaction in Washington with the progress of trade negotiations with London. The technology prosperity agreement signed in September was aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and nuclear energy.