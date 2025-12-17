Billionaire Isaacman to serve as new head of NASA

WASHINGTON, December 17. /TASS/. The US Senate has approved billionaire Jared Isaacman’s nomination as head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), with his renomination by President Donald Trump this time going off without a hitch, according to a vote broadcast live on C-SPAN.

A total of 67 senators voted in favor of Isaacman’s nomination, while 30 voted against it. His candidacy was thus approved, and he is expected to be sworn in as NASA’s new chief in the near future.

Trump renominated Isaacman on November 4. He was previously nominated earlier in the year, and initially approved by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on April 30. A final Senate vote had been expected in June, but on May 31 Trump announced the withdrawal of Isaacman’s nomination. US media at the time described Isaacman as a protege of billionaire Elon Musk. Following the withdrawal, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was appointed acting NASA head.

Last September, Isaacman took part in the first commercial space mission, Polaris Dawn. During the flight, he served as captain of the Crew Dragon spacecraft and, together with engineer Sarah Gillis, conducted the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts.