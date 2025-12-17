MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center director shot dead in US

NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. An unknown assailant fatally shot US nuclear physicist Nuno Loureiro, professor and director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA Today reported, citing state law enforcement agencies.

According to the newspaper, the scientist was found with gunshot wounds at his Brooklyn home on Monday and was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. A criminal case has been opened, and the search for the perpetrator has begun.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, an unknown person opened fire on the grounds of Brown University. At least two people were killed and nine others were injured as a result. An FBI representative said the investigation sees no direct connection between the university attack and Loureiro's murder. His home is located about 80 kilometers from Brown University.

The scientist was born in Portugal and moved to the United States in 2005. Since 2016, he had worked at MIT, first as deputy director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center and then as its director.