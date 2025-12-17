Two people injured in Krasnodar Region by falling drone debris

KRASNODAR, December 17. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured in the Slavyansky district of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region due to falling drone debris; they were hospitalized, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Two people were injured by falling drone debris, and at least five private houses were damaged in the Slavyansky district. The injured were taken to hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement says.

Drone fragments fell on houses in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban and the Pribrezhny settlement. The debris damaged the roofs of some private houses and smashed the windows. A power transmission line was damaged by the falling drone debris in the district center.