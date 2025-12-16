Russia unaware of outcome of talks on Ukraine between US, Kiev and Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received information about the outcome of the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement that took place between the United States, Kiev and Europe, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I have not received it," he told reporters as broadcast by Izvestia newspaper.

Peskov was also asked when the next round of negotiations with Russia’s participation could be expected. "We must first get acquainted with what will be worked out as a result of the negotiations that the Americans are conducting with the Ukrainians with the participation of the Europeans," he explained. "We need to see what happens first."

On December 14-15, the American and Ukrainian delegations negotiated the settlement in Berlin. The talks lasted about five hours on Sunday and about two hours on Monday. On Monday evening, some European leaders, the head of the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General discussed the course of the negotiations.