Silver outpaces Microsoft by market capitalization

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Silver reached $3.54 trillion in market capitalization, outpaced Microsoft and climbed to the fifth position, according to Companiesmarketcap web portal data.

Gold tops the list with market capitalization of $29.92 trillion. It is followed by Nvidia ($4.292 trillion), Apple ($4.067 trillion) and Alphabet, the Google management company ($3.734 trillion). Capitalization of Microsoft stands at $3.529 trillion.

Silver capitalization is computed by multiplying the current silver price by the silver volume estimated to be mined to date, about 1,751,000 metric tons of silver. Such data are approximate. A significant portion of silver was lost or destroyed because of industrial use, Companiesmarketcap said.

Silver futures on Comex lost 0.86% to $63.045 per Troy ounce. The futures surged more than twofold in value terms since the year start , by 115.24%.