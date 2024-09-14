Scientific equipment for Luna-26, Luna-27 missions almost ready — academician

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Work to develop the scientific equipment for the Luna-26 and Luna-27 automatic lunar stations is almost over, academician Lev Zeleny, scientific director of the Space Research Institute (IKI) at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), said in an interview with TASS.

"The equipment for the Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions has almost been developed," said the academician, who is also scientific director of the first stage of Russia’s lunar program.

According to Zeleny, while Roscosmos supported the idea of building two orbiters, no final decision has yet been made due to insufficient funding.

The launch of the Luna-27 mission on a space flight either to the North Pole of the Moon or to its far side is scheduled for the turn of 2028.

In 2023, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said that the Russian state space corporation was considering a RAS proposal for creating two Luna-27 vehicles to enhance reliability and ensure that the goals of the research mission are achieved.