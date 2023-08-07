Share of civilian products in Rostec production amounts to 44.5% — corporation’s CEO

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The share of civilian products in the production of the state corporation Rostec is 44.5%, head of Rostec Sergey Chemezov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today we have 44.5% - this is the share of civilian products in the corporation as a whole," Chemezov said.

Last year, this share was 45.5%. As the head of the corporation explained, a slight decrease is due to the growth of the state defense order.

In absolute terms, on the contrary, there is an increase in the output of civilian products. If in 2021 it amounted to 939 billion rubles ($9.7 bln), then in 2022 - 942 billion rubles ($9.8 bln).

"We have grown a little, but in relative terms, of course, in relation to the total volume of the State Defense Order and the total order, of course, there has been a decline," Chemezov concluded.

Currently, Rostec produces thousands of items of various products - both military and civilian.