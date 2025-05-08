MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the settlement of Troitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic before the start of the Victory Day ceasefire, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center carried out active operations, liberating the settlement of Troitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

In addition, they hit the troops of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a marine brigade and a National Guard brigade near Novoolenovka, Ulyanovka, Mirolyubovka, Mikhailovka, Novaya Poltavka, Novoalexandrovka, Kotlyarovka and Alexeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"The enemy lost up to 510 troops, and five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made BATT UMG combat vehicle and a Turkish-made Kirpi vehicle, as well as a US-made Paladin 155 mm self-propelled howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system," the ministry added.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions before the Victory Day ceasefire took effect on May 8, the Defense Ministry said.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions. They hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air mobile brigade and a National Guard Brigade near Redkodub, Kirovsk, Torskoye and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 235 troops, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 vehicle, as well as eight pickup trucks, four artillery systems including two NATO-made ones, and two electronic warfare systems.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position before the start of the Victory Day ceasefire, making Ukraine lose over 290 troops, the ministry added.

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their tactical position. They hit the troops and equipment of six Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air mobile brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Serebryanka, Zakotnoye, Alexandro-Shulgino, Pleshcheyevka, Alexandro-Kalinovo, Ilyinovka, Zarya and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 290 troops, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two field artillery systems. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement reads.