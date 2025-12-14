Hungarian, Polish foreign ministers exchange heated remarks on Russian assets online

BUDAPEST, December 14. /TASS/. The top diplomats of Hungary and Poland, Peter Szijjarto and Radosіaw Sikorski, engaged in a public spat on X over the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"Viktor has earned his Order of Lenin," Sikorski wrote in response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s post, which stated that the EU leaders’ decision to seize Russian assets without consulting Hungary violates numerous laws and is "a declaration of war."

Sikorski’s comment triggered a heated exchange, with Szijjarto replying: "We understand you really want a Russia vs. Europe war! We will not let ourselves be dragged into your war!!"

The Polish foreign minister later posted another message to his Hungarian counterpart, saying that Budapest is ready to side with Russia again.