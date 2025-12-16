Safe operating conditions for power units at Zaporozhye NPP not upset — power plant

MELITOPOL, December 16. /TASS/. The level of radiation at the Zaporozhye NPP is normal, safe operating conditions for the power units have not been upset, and the situation is under full control, the ZNPP said in on its Telegram channel.

"The situation at the plant is under full control. The radiation level is normal and corresponds to natural background values. The limits and conditions for the safe operation of power units have not been upset," the statement reads.

It was previously reported that the Zaporozhye NPP is powered by a single external power line as a result of a shelling. The communication line between the outdoor switchgear of the nuclear and thermal power plants was damaged. For this reason power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line is no longer available. External power is supplied to the NPP from another source - the Dneprovskaya high voltage power line.