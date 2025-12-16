Anti-government protests took place in Slovakia — TV

PRAGUE, December 16. /TASS/. Anti-government protests took place in the largest cities of Slovakia, Bratislava, Kosice, Banska Bystrica and others, in which 5,000 people participated, Markiza TV channel reported.

The protests, where people demanded the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, a Social Democrat, were organized by opposition liberal parties and movements of Slovakia.

Leader of the opposition, Chairman of the Progresvne Slovensko movement (Progressive Slovakia) Michal Simecka accused the cabinet and the parties of the current government coalition of neglecting democracy and seeking to monopolize power at the rally in Bratislava.