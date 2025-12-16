Moscow to assess EU leaders' statement on guarantees to Kiev once it sees text — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin will analyze the joint statement by EU leaders on security guarantees to Kiev once it has seen the text, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He noted that Moscow has only seen media reports about the joint statement by EU leaders on security guarantees for Kiev, but does not intend to respond to them.

"We have not seen any texts yet. When we see them, we will analyze them," the spokesman said in response to a question about how the Kremlin assesses the EU leaders' statement.

About statement

Following talks in Berlin, the EU leaders issued a joint statement. The signatories believe that guarantees to Kiev should include the formation of a European-led multinational force within the framework of a "coalition of the willing" with the support of the United States. According to the statement, these forces will assist in rebuilding the Ukrainian military and ensure control over Ukrainian airspace and maritime security through operations within Ukraine.

The European leaders noted that international borders cannot be changed by force. At the same time, they stated that decisions on territorial concessions should be made by the Ukrainian people once reliable security guarantees are in place. The statement said that some issues should be clarified in the final stages of negotiations and that any decision should guarantee the long-term security and unity of the Euro-Atlantic area, as well as NATO's role in providing a credible deterrent.

The signatories noted that the EU and NATO-related points should be discussed by their respective member states.