'Coalition of willing' has not called Putin's hotline, Kremlin official jokes

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov jokingly answered a question about the "coalition of the willing" during a visit to the call center for the Results of the Year program with Vladimir Putin.

Preparations are ramping up for the event, combining the president’s direct Q&A session and large year-end press conference. It will be held at noon on December 19.

Peskov, who was checking up on things at the call center, was asked by journalists to comment on a statement by the "coalition of the willing" about its readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine.

"The ‘coalition of the willing’ did not contact the Q&A session," he responded, according to footage on the Vesti TV program Telegram channel.

On Monday, top European leaders said in a statement that security guarantees for Kiev should include the creation of a European-led "multinational force for Ukraine." It indicates that these forces should be formed within the framework of the "coalition of the willing" and with the support of the United States.