STOCKHOLM, December 16. /TASS/. The future of a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine depends on Kiev’s willingness to concede territories in exchange for security guarantees from Washington, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said.

"Ultimately, one must recognize that the issue comes down to whether Ukraine will be prepared to make territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees from the United States," the Ilta Sanomat newspaper quoted the Finnish leader as saying.

According to Stubb, European leaders are currently considering four to five documents, with the exact number depending "on how you count."

The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted about five hours. The parties continued the dialogue on December 15, when the meeting lasted about two hours. On Monday evening, a number of European leaders, as well as the head of the European Commission and the NATO secretary general, commented on the talks.