US demands Ukraine give up territories in exchange for security guarantees — media

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. The Washington administration is offering Ukraine security guarantees similar to those it would receive as part of NATO, Politico reports, citing US officials.

"The offer is the strongest and most explicit security pledge the Trump administration has put forward for Ukraine, but it comes with an implicit ultimatum: Take it now or the next iteration won’t be as generous," the media outlet writes.

According to Politico, "this latest US offer appears to be an effort to assuage those concerns but also to push Zelensky to act quickly." "The basis of that agreement is basically to have really, really strong guarantees, Article 5-like," a senior US official said, adding: "Those guarantees will not be on the table forever. Those guarantees are on the table right now if there’s a conclusion that’s reached in a good way."

According to US officials, Washington expects that "Russia would accept such an arrangement in a final deal, as well as permit Ukraine to join the European Union." An official noted that "there is a proposal in the works but yet to be finalized for Russia and Ukraine to split control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with each country having access to half of the energy produced by the plant."

The US is expected to discuss the matter with Russia after Zelensky responds to the proposals, Politico points out.