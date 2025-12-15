Implementation of Trump’s Gaza plan under question — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The implementation of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan is under question as both Israel and Hamas report that it is being violated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet said on many occasions that there will be no state of Palestine. Now we have received Trump’s peace plan. Both parties - Israel and Hamas - say that its provisions are being violated. Therefore, further implementation of this peace plan is under question."

He added that Russia was among those who welcomed the US president’s initiative, because it helped to "resolve the important humanitarian aspect of this crisis" by enabling the return of the remaining hostages and the bodies of the deceased, and facilitating the release of the remaining prisoners of war and jailed Hamas members.

"But it’s hard for me to predict what will happen next," the top Russian diplomat said.