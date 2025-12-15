Russian compatriots among victims of terrorist attack in Australia — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian compatriots permanently residing in Australia were among the victims of the terrorist attack in Sydney, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As we've learned, among the victims of the terrorist attack, unfortunately, there are also our compatriots permanently residing in Australia," the diplomat said.

Zakharova said that Moscow was deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack. "We strongly condemn the barbaric extremist attack, as a result of which 15 innocent civilians, including a ten-year-old girl, were killed and dozens were injured," she added.

She said that Russia has consistently advocated an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "We call for the united efforts of all countries of the world to jointly repel this barbarism. We express our deep sympathy to the families of the victims and all those affected by the terrorist attack. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to all those affected by this terrible crime," the diplomat concluded.

Two men opened fire on a crowd near Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday during celebrations of Hanukkah. According to police, more than a thousand people were present at the scene at the time of the incident, most of them families with children. At least 15 people were killed and 42 others were injured in the attack, which was later recognized as a terrorist act. One of the attackers was shot dead during the arrest, the other was wounded and was hospitalized in critical condition.