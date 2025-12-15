Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey up 14% in 10M 2025

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey rose by 14% in January-October 2025 year-on-year to 17.7 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In October, Turkey imported a total of 1.63 bcm from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream, according to the agency.

In the first ten months of this year, Russian gas shipments to Turkey reached 17.7 bln cubic meters (+14%). Including liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments (none have been made this year so far), the overall increase in Russian gas supplies to Turkey from January to October 2025 equaled 12%.

In 2024, Russia increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% to slightly over 21 bcm. Total gas supplies from Russia to Turkey, including LNG, exceeded 21.5 bcm.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines through the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003. The design capacity of the pipeline spanning 1,213 kilometers is 16 bln cubic meters per year. The export gas pipeline TurkStream consists of two lines, one of which is designed for delivering gas to Turkish consumers, while the second one supplies gas to southern and southeastern European countries. The total capacity of TurkStream commissioned in January 2020 amounts to 31.5 bcm, with its operation having started in January 2020.

Gas consumption in Turkey in October of this year amounted to 4.4 bcm, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Turkish EPIAS exchange. Overall, gas demand in the country increased by 19% over the first ten months of 2025.