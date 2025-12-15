Hungary, Slovakia prepare to challenge EU ban on Russian oil and gas in court — Szijjarto

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia completed legal preparations for filing a lawsuit to the Court of Justice of the EU against leaders of the European Union that seeks after the complete abandonment of Russian oil and gas deliveries by early 2028, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

Hungary and Slovakia "decided to pool their efforts" and collectively dispute the ban on Russian energy resources in court, Szijjarto said. "The legal work has been largely completed and as soon as the decision is formally announced, we will have the legal opportunity to file the lawsuit. We will do this as soon as it becomes legally possible," he noted.

The plan of the European Commission to reject Russian oil and gas breaches EU legislation, the minister said. "The basic treaty clearly indicates that forming the national energy balance is the competence of the states," Szijjarto said. The Brussels’ initiative jeopardizes energy security of Hungary, he added.

The EU Council approved on October 20 the phased ban on any purchases of Russian gas since January 1, 2028. The plan of the European Commission also stipulates the ban on Russian oil supplies since 2028.