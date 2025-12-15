EU to blacklist 40 new tankers on Russia — Kallas

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers will discuss new sanctions against Russia, including blacklisting 40 tankers allegedly carrying Russian oil, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said.

"We will make decisions today regarding the shadow fleet vessels. We have forty additional vessels plus enablers," she told reporters as she arrived at a scheduled EU ministerial meeting, adding that the move is aimed at limiting Russian resources.

This is the first time since the start of the special military operation that the EU has expanded its blacklist on Russia without waiting for the adoption of a new major sanctions package.