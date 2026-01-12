BUDAPEST, January 12. /TASS/. The current leadership of the European Union cannot find its place in a changing world and is seeking confrontation with Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said after a meeting with Remigijus Zemaitaitis, leader of the Lithuanian right-wing party Dawn of Nemunas.

He argued that the return of Republican Donald Trump to the US presidency and the strengthening of right-wing parties worldwide are driving fundamental changes in international politics. "In this new world order, Europe seems incapable of finding its place, and Brussels is completely isolated, which is why the European Union has lost its dominant role in both global politics and the global economic system," the foreign minister said.

In his view, "Brussels is pushing toward war" against Russia, while the two European nuclear powers, the UK and France, have decided to send their troops to Ukraine. "Through its sanctions, Brussels is building a European military economy. It wants to let migrants in and spread gender madness across Europe, overturning the natural order of life that has existed for thousands of years," Szijjarto said.

"On the other hand, we, as patriots, want peace, not war. We want peace talks, not the sending of soldiers to Ukraine. We want security, not migrants, and we support families, not gender madness," the foreign minister said, outlining the political positions of the Hungarian government and the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party. It is currently facing the opposition Tisza party, which is backed by EU leaders. Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April.

Szijjarto also said that Western European politicians "want to impose a puppet government on the Hungarian people, one that will be pro-Brussels and pro-Ukraine." In this regard, he said it is necessary to resist the "militant mainstream in Brussels," adding that "only a major European patriotic shift can change the situation."