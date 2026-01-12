Press review: Ukraine attempts to stall peace talks as Trump takes control of Venezuela

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Ukraine seeks to stall talks by staging provocations against Russia; Donald Trump takes control of Venezuela; and more US strikes on Iran may spark a regional war. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Ukraine seeks to delay talks by staging provocations against Russia Kiev carried out a whole series of terrorist attacks in the past two weeks, including a strike on civilians in the Kherson Region and an attempted attack on one of the Russian president's state residences. The Ukrainians’ goal clearly is to impact the negotiation process by provoking Moscow to violate international law, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told Izvestia.

On January 1, the Ukrainian armed forces conducted a deliberate strike on a hotel and a cafe in the Kherson Region, where 29 people were killed. Earlier, on December 29, they attempted a drone attack on Vladimir Putin’s state residence on Lake Valdai. The Ukrainians’ actions did not go unanswered, with Russia once again using its Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system, this time to hit sites in the Lvov Region. Miroshnik believes that Kiev’s main objective is "to impact the negotiation process by trying to provoke Russia to act inappropriately, preferably in an emotional manner, and violate international humanitarian law, which Kiev could portray in a negative light in the US eyes" According to the Russian diplomat, these activities have definitely been agreed on with Kiev’s European partners and accomplices. "By taking such action, Kiev primarily aims to demonstrate to its Western partners that Ukraine is not the loser as it maintains resistance. So there is no reason to say that Kiev is ready to accept the terms of a peace agreement," political scientist Denis Denisov noted. It seems that the resumption of direct bilateral talks with Russia either on the political or at least a technical level is not under consideration, Valdai International Discussion Club expert Andrey Kortunov pointed out. Had it been so, "we would probably have seen some steps aimed at easing the conflict," he explained. "As far as I can tell, the Ukrainian leadership expects that it will be able to put pressure on Russia through the United States, that is, the Donald Trump administration, by claiming that the escalation is the result of Russia’s actions, blaming Moscow for continued hostilities, and trying to persuade the US to impose another package of sanctions," Kortunov emphasized. Media: Donald Trump takes control of Venezuela US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that "secures Venezuelan oil revenue for the good of the American and Venezuelan people." He also held a meeting with the executives of the biggest US oil companies, urging them to step up investment in Venezuela’s energy sector, Vedomosti reports.

Trump wants to go down in history as a great president, which is the main objective that needs to be understood, particularly when analyzing the recent US operation against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, said Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies. Besides, in the expert’s view, Trump’s sudden foreign policy moves are also directly linked to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. "If there are no foreign policy shocks, there may be some domestic ones, which could affect a significant part of the American ruling class," the expert observed. The region may face greater polarization following Maduro’s arrest by the Americans, Dmitry Rozental, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Latin American Studies, said. According to him, the countries of the region will in one way or another focus on cooperation with the United States, while bearing in mind the need to diversify their foreign policy. China, Russia, the European Union, and India remain quite active in Latin America. "China’s positions are still very strong, even though Trump has been able to push it back a bit. Beijing is the main trading partner for a number of countries," Rozental pointed out. Meanwhile, when it comes to Venezuela, the US authorities seem to rely on small enterprises rather than major oil giants. The reason why major players are unwilling to return to the Venezuelan oil market is because the use of the country’s oil entails difficulties, InfoTEK editor-in-chief Alexander Frolov told Izvestia. "Extracting Venezuelan oil requires long and costly exploration efforts, which may even produce no results at all. It also requires certain conditions on the global market, including high oil prices and a quick rise in demand, which would make it possible to supply this high-cost oil to the market without having to fear a drop in prices. There is a lot of doubt that American companies will be able to significantly increase oil production in Venezuela," the expert concluded. Media: Further US strikes on Iran could lead to regional war The White House is considering the options for potential strikes on Iran. Experts don’t rule out that the US could target both military and nuclear facilities, as well as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s residence. If such a scenario materializes, Iran’s potential retaliation would affect other Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, Izvestia notes. There is currently a 50/50 chance that the US will attack Iran, said Farkhad Ibragimov, political scientist and lecturer with the Economic Department at the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia. "On the one hand, some members of the Trump administration believe Washington should not do that. However, others are confident the time has come," he noted. If Washington opts for military action, Tehran will see Israel and US military and naval bases as "legitimate targets," Iranian Parliament Chairman Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned. In such a case, Qatar and the UAE are also likely to be affected amid the escalation, for which reason the entire Middle East could plunge into a war, Ibragimov pointed out.

