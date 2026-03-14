Many countries want to buy oil from Russia following relaxation of US sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. A large number of countries want to begin purchasing oil from Russia following the relaxation of US sanctions, as broad markets are opening up, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The markets are indeed vast, and there are many parties interested in purchasing Russian oil," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, the governments of Thailand and Sri Lanka announced their intention to begin purchasing Russian oil. CNBC reported that there is a long line of countries eager to start receiving supplies from Russia, including Japan.