Belarusian president says countries of the world should get rid of their nuke arsenals

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has spoken in favor of ridding the world of nuclear weapons entirely.

"I’m for nuclear disarmament, and this applies to everyone: Russia, the United States, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and other nations," he was quoted as saying by BelTA in an interview to Al Arabiya. "This applies to all of them."

During the interview he was asked whether the US-Israeli attack on Iran under the pretext of trying to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons could spur other countries to secretly pursue nuclear weapons programs to defend themselves against such attacks.

"Yes, many countries are talking about that. But this is a road nowhere, this is a path of destruction," he said. "Today, we consider nuclear weapons to be a deterrent factor. But allowing all countries to have nuclear weapons is a path to nowhere. Sooner or later a conflict will break out, and the planet will be destroyed.".