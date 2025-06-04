Russian stock market closes with growing indices

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed in the green on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.1% to 2,836.64 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.54% to 1,138.31 points. The yuan moved up by 10.95 kopecks to 11.013 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index demonstrated positive dynamics on Wednesday. The benchmark start attacking the resistance area of 2,840-2,860 points. Representatives of the banking sector, including heavyweight Sberbank stocks, showed good growth. Expectations of monetary policy softening is the support factor there," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World commented.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will move within the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points tomorrow. Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment world believes the index will be within the same range tomorrow.