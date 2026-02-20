Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports total almost $157 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports amounted to $156.8 bln in 2025, which is 5% above the plan, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said.

"The volume of non-resource non-energy exports [amounted to] around $156.8 bln, <…>. This is 5% above plan, which represents growth to the prior period. Growth was demonstrated by virtually all sectors of industry in terms of export," he said at an international forum during the Week of Russian Business.

Positive dynamics was demonstrated by mechanical engineering, metallurgy, and forestry, the official said.

"Overall, in 2021, around 55% of exports flew to countries that today are regarded as unfriendly, whereas over the past year we saw that volume declining to around 25%. That means significant geography changes," he explained.

Chekushov also stressed the importance of more actively tapping new markets, financial and insurance instruments in the current conditions, as well as expanding sources of lending to support trade finance.

"We plan to restart the program on international transport and logistics corridors this year, so that new key markets, the countries that are not yet fully connected with our country, will be provided with those routes," he said.